Rocket Companies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.19 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.4 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.9 billion.

Rocket Companies expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion.

