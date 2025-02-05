RMR Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.3 million in…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $219.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.