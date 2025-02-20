Rivian Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $744 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $744 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 66 cents per share.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.75 billion, or $4.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.97 billion.

