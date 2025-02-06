Rithm: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $290.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $290.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $931.5 million, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.21 billion.

