RingCentral: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Belmont, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses posted revenue of $614.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $612.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $58.3 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, RingCentral expects its per-share earnings to range from 93 cents to 97 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $607 million to $612 million for the fiscal first quarter.

RingCentral expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.13 to $4.27 per share.

