Rimini Street: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Thursday reported profit of $6.7 million in…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Thursday reported profit of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $114.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $36.3 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $428.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMNI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.