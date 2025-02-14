Live Radio
Richtech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 14, 2025, 4:16 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Richtech Robotics (RR) on Friday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The developer of robotic technologies posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

