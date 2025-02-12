Ribbon Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.4 million in…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The maker of technology for telephone services over internet networks posted revenue of $251.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $54.2 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $833.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ribbon Communications said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $870 million to $890 million.

