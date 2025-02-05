Reynolds Consumer Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $121 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 58 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $974.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $352 million, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Reynolds Consumer Products expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 24 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.61 to $1.68 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REYN

