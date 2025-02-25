Revolve Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.3 million.…

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.3 million.

The Cerritos, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The online women’s fashion retailer posted revenue of $293.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.6 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVLV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.