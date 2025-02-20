Repligen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.9 million in…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $167.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $25.5 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $634.4 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.67 to $1.76 per share, with revenue in the range of $685 million to $710 million.

