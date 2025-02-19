Renovaro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Renovaro Inc. (RENB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Renovaro Inc. (RENB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

