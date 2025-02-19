Reliance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance, Inc. (RS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $105.3 million.…



The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.22 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $875.2 million, or $15.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Reliance expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.30 to $3.50.

