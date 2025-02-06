Reinsurance Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $148 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $4.99 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.24 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $5.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.49 billion, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $717 million, or $10.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.85 billion.

