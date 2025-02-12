Regis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its fiscal second…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.71. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 61 cents per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period.

