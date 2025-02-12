Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Regis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Regis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 12, 2025, 6:08 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.71. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 61 cents per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up