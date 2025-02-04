Regeneron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $917.7 million.…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $917.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of $8.06. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $12.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.62 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.79 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.41 billion, or $38.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REGN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.