Regency Centers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $199.5 million, or $1.09 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.07 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $83.1 million, or 46 cents per share.

The shopping center real estate investment trust, based in Jacksonville, Florida, posted revenue of $372.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $790.9 million. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.

Regency Centers expects full-year funds from operations to be $4.52 to $4.58 per share.

