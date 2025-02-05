Regal Rexnord: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41.2 million. The…

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $2.34 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $196.2 million, or $2.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.03 billion.

Regal Rexnord expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.60 to $10.40 per share.

