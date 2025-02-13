Redwood Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mill Valley, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $102.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RWT

