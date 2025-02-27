Redfin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.4 million in its fourth…

SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The real estate broker posted revenue of $244.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $164.8 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Redfin said it expects revenue in the range of $214 million to $225 million.

