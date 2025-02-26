Red Robin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $2.48. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $285.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $77.5 million, or $4.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.25 billion.

Red Robin expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion.

