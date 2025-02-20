RE/MAX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.8 million. The Denver-based…

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The franchisor of residential real estate brokerages posted revenue of $72.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.1 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $307.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, RE/MAX said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $76 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $310 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMAX

