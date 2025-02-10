Live Radio
RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 10, 2025, 4:36 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Monday reported net income of $9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $71.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RICK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

