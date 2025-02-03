RBB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.4 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $57.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.7 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $114.7 million.

