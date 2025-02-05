Rayonier: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $327.1 million in its…

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $327.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 27 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $726.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $359.1 million, or $2.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

