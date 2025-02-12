Rapid7: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.2 million. The Boston-based company…

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $216.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.5 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $844 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 36 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $209 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.72 to $1.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $860 million to $870 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

