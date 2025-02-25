Range Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $94.8 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $626.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $749.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $693 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $266.3 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.79 billion.

