Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $297.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $4.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.48 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

