Radware: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radware Ltd. (RDWR) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.5…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radware Ltd. (RDWR) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The network management software maker posted revenue of $73 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $274.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDWR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.