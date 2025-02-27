RadNet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.3 million. On…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $477.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $458.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.8 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.83 billion.

