Radian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported profit of $148.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $315.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $312.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $604.4 million, or $3.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.25 billion.

