Radcom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 12, 2025, 7:43 AM

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tel-Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $61 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDCM

