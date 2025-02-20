Rackspace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.4 million…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $685.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $862.6 million, or $3.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Rackspace expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $653 million to $665 million for the fiscal first quarter.

