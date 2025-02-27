Qurate Retail: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QVCGA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.29…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QVCGA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.29 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $3.25.

The online commerce holding company posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.29 billion, or $3.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QVCGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QVCGA

