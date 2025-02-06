QuinStreet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $282.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $365 million to $375 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion.

