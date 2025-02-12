QuidelOrtho: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $153.4 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $153.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $2.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $707.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $702.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.03 billion, or $30.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.78 billion.

QuidelOrtho expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.07 to $2.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.81 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

