QuickLogic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $305,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.8 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $20.1 million.

