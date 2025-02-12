Quantum Corp.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $71.4…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $71.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $14.56 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 81 cents per share.

The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $72.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Quantum Corp. expects its results to range from a loss of $1.21 per share to a loss of $1.11 per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $64 million to $68 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

