Qualys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $44 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $159.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.7 million, or $4.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $607.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155.5 million to $158.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $645 million to $657 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QLYS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.