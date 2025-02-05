Qualcomm: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $3.18 billion.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $3.18 billion.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $2.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $3.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.93 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $11.67 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Qualcomm expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.70 to $2.90.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.2 billion to $11 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

