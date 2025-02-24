Quaker Chemical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.2…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $444.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $441.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $116.6 million, or $6.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

