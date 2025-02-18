Quad/Graphics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its…

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sussex, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The printing company posted revenue of $708.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $50.9 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.67 billion.

