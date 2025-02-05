Qiagen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $88.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to 61 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $521.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.6 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

Qiagen expects full-year earnings to be $2.28 per share.

