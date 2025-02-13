Pyxus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.9 million…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share.

The tobacco company posted revenue of $778.3 million in the period.

Pyxus expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.55 billion.

