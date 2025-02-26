Pure Storage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $42.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $879.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $870.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $106.7 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSTG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.