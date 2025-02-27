Puma Biotech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.3 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $59.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.3 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $230.5 million.

