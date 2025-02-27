PTC Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.9 million…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 96 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $213.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $363.3 million, or $4.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $806.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTCT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.