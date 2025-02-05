PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $82.2 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $82.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $565.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $551.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, PTC Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $620 million for the fiscal second quarter.

PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $6 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.