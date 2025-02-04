Prudential: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57 million…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57 million in its fourth quarter.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.96 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $13.01 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.73 billion, or $7.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $68.05 billion.

