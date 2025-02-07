Proto Labs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported a loss of…

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported a loss of $404,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 38 cents per share.

The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $121.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.6 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $500.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Proto Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 34 cents.

